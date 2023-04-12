Creative cuisine at Taste of Key West April 24

Coinciding in 2023 with Conch Republic Days, the 28th Taste of Key West, will feature Key West and Lower Keys chefs specializing in seafood, Caribbean and Cuban flavors, European delicacies, Asian fusion cuisine, vegetarian dishes and more.
On Monday, April 24, they’re all found in the same place, as the islands’ top culinary professionals gather from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Truman Waterfront Park, overlooking Key West Harbor at the end of Southard Street.
Chefs from local restaurants, catering companies, food trucks and other emporiums donate their time and talent to create small-plate offerings. Culinary fans can indulge their appetites by sampling everything from savory appetizers and casual tidbits to gourmet main-dish “bites” and decadent desserts, all to benefit the Mission of Health and Housing for AH of Monroe County, Inc.
In addition, they can select their choice of wines from around the world provided by Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). A large beer selection is to be available as well.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and biking or walking to the event is encouraged.
General admission to Taste of Key West is free. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and beverage packages in advance at http://www.keystix.com, at a discount, as follows:
Date Night Package ($75), includes two glasses, two plates and 60 tickets; Foodie Package ($45), includes one plate and 45 tickets; Sipper Package ($45), includes one glass and 45 tickets; Light Bite Package ($25), includes one plate and 20 tickets; Little Sipper Package ($25), includes one glass and 20 tickets; and the “I Don’t Know!” Option, at $1 a ticket, $5 per glass and $5 a plate.
New for 2023 is the Taste of Key West VIP Pass. For $125-per-person, VIP attendees receive a lanyard entitling them to a lighted VIP tent with tables and chairs for six guests; an educated sommelier to discuss the finest wines only available in this exclusive area; unlimited food and wine samples; and wine or pint glass and plate. Only 150 seats of this special feature will be sold.
Additional food tickets can be purchased at the event.
As well as celebrating the talents of Keys chefs, Taste of Key West also helps support the annual SMART Ride, a Miami-to-Key-West bicycle trek held each November. The ride benefits Florida agencies that specialize in healthcare and assistance for people infected with or affected by HIV/AIDS, including AH of Monroe County.