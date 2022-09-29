A fire broke out at the Key West International Airport Thursday night, engulfing a helicopter and a seaplane.
The fire, which erupted just before 7 p.m., was extinguished shortly after 8, according to Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland.
The fire started in one hangar but quickly spread to seven other hangars, Strickland said. Key West firefighters were still on scene on Thursday evening, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Five private planes were saved, Strickland said.
The fire comes just as it was opening after Hurricane Ian, which closed down much of the Lower Keys on Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
According to sources at the scene, the fire broke out in a private hangar believed to be occupied by tour operator Fly Key West.
A representative of Signature Aviation relayed to several concerned owners the county’s concerns.
“You won’t be able to gain access until 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) at the earliest,” the person said. “It is still the scene of an active investigation.”
One owner of a hangar west of the initial fire spoke on condition of anonymity.
“We didn’t have any damage from Ian,” he said. “For that, I am glad. Not being able to access my plane, not so much. But we will come back in the morning and see how things are.”
The owner, who hangers a King Air C90B at Signature, said he would just have to wait.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.