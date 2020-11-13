The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board fired agency Executive Director Tom Walker on Friday.
The public water and sewer utility board met Friday, and included in the meeting was an annual evaluation of Walker, who is just celebrating his first year back with the FKAA.
The board voted 4-1 to terminate his contract, with board member David Ritz dissenting.
"Tom is a good person, but I had to do what's best for the company," board Chair Bob Dean said.
Walker's firing comes several weeks after he and board member Cara Higgins debated about a contract during the board's last meeting.
Walker had previously worked as a deputy director with the FKAA for years and was rehired last year after former Executive Director Kirk Zuelch retired.
Deputy Executive Director Kerry Shelby has been named interim director. The board is scheduled to meet next week to discuss filing the position in the long term.