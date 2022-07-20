Hotel room

Many families missed out on quality vacation time together the past several years. Looking to make up for lost time, searches for hotels with cribs, child care and connecting rooms have increased by double-digit percentages compared with 2019. The demand for upgraded workout rooms, luxurious bath suites and enhanced technology has also grown.

If you haven’t planned a trip in a while, you aren’t alone. Many Americans haven’t taken a proper vacation in almost three years. In that time, many travelers’ preferences have changed.

“The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, including how we search for our next hotel stay,” said Mel Dohmen, senior brand manager at Hotels.com. “The amenities we love and are looking for in 2022 reflect everything we’ve felt and experienced over the past few years.”