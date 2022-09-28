LOWER KEYS — Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has promoted three members to command staff positions in the Lower Keys.
Lt. David Smith was promoted to the rank of captain for District 1, which covers the south end of the Seven-Mile Bridge to Key West.
Joining Smith was newly promoted Lt. Lissette Quintero, who will serve as second-in-command for District 1.
District 1 Lt. Tom Walker was promoted to captain prior to his retirement at the end of October.
“I’m excited to announce these promotions as both Capt. Smith and Lt. Quintero have shown their commitment to this community and this agency,” Ramsay said. “I would like to thank Capt. Walker and wish him well in his retirement following his 19 years of service to the people of Monroe County.”
Smith has served as Criminal Investigations Unit sergeant, Narcotics K9 sergeant, Key West International Airport lieutenant, Accreditation and Internal Affairs lieutenant, training lieutenant and commandor of School Resource Officers.
Quintero has served as a road patrol sergeant, CIU sergeant, Major Crimes Unit detective, Internal Affairs investigator, and Crisis Negotiations and Threat Management team leader.
Walker has served as road patrol sergeant, CIU sergeant, IA sergeant and District 1 lieutenant.