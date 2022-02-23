KEY LARGO — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys recently announced that 47 nonprofit board and staff members graduated from its 2022 Leadership Success Academy. The foundation hosted the training program on Feb. 10-11 at the College of the Florida Keys in Key Largo.
“This is the 15th year of our program but the very first time that we have held the training in the Upper Keys,” said Jennifer McComb, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
The 2022 graduates are Roberto Alonso, Kathryn Banick, Bonnie Barnes, Gina Boilini, Cathy Brewer, Alexa Bryant, Becki Burns, Curtiss Wright Carter, Cheryl Culberson, Jill Davis, Denise Downing, Lindsay Fast, Blanqui Galvez, Emma Haydocy, Stacey Henderson, Ben Hermelin, Cindi Irwin, Derrick Johnson, Hunter Kinney, Jill Kuehnert, Jasmine Lee, Laura Lietaert, Lesly Lopez, Jenny Lopez Romero, Szilvia Ludanyi, K. Shylon Martin, Chris McNulty, Patricia Milian,Stephen Molnar, Bob Murray, Madalyn Mussey, Judy O’Hara-Vetrick, Brittany Parker, Henry Quintana, Darlene Rota, Jocelyn Solis Lopez, Theresa Sutter, Terry Sutton, Sarah Van Caster, Russ Vickers, Terry Willner Tainow, Patricia Witchel, Amy Young and Suzi Youngberg.
Leadership Success Academy alumni Ron Burd, Betsy Baste and Abby Goldman returned to learn and graduate again with their fellow nonprofit board members.
Presenters included nationally renowned nonprofit expert Alex Counts, servant leadership expert Dr. Susanne Woods, strategic planning expert Kimberly Matthews and fundraising expert Wendy Gentes.
The next session of the Leadership Success Academy will be held in 2023 in Key West. More information will be available at cffk.org/lsa.