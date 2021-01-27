KEY LARGO — Attorney Joseph Mack will be honored at The Florida Bar’s Pro Bono Service Awards Ceremony to be streamed live online at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, by the Florida Supreme Court on Facebook and the Florida Channel.
Mack is among 21 lawyers who will be recognized for their free work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients. The awards recognize pro bono service in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits as well as service by one Florida Bar member practicing outside the state of Florida. Mack practices in the 16th Judicial Circuit in Monroe County.
From July 2019 through June 2020, Florida attorneys collectively provided more than 1.2 million hours of free legal service, along with donations of more than $6.3 million to legal aid organizations.
Mack joined The Florida Bar in 2019 but began volunteering through Legal Services of Greater Miami’s Pro Bono Program in Monroe County before then. Having moved from Maryland, Mack was volunteering under the supervision of the Monroe County advocacy director before his Bar admission in October 2019. He had been practicing law in Maryland since 2005.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mack assisted with Section 8 housing cases, landlord tenant cases, family law matters including child custody disputes, and assisting individuals with sealing/expungement and restoration of civil rights so that they can secure gainful employment.