FLORIDA KEYS — In support of their efforts throughout the pandemic, First State Bank of the Florida Keys has donated $15,000 to local food banks and children’s nonprofit organizations serving the Keys community.
Due to the economic strain caused by COVID-19, an unprecedented number of Monroe County residents turned to local nonprofits for help in 2020. In true Keys fashion, these organizations worked tirelessly to meet community needs by providing meals and essentials, efforts that may continue well into 2021, despite the fact that most if not all of their annual fundraising events were canceled or diminished.
“We are proud of our local nonprofits who have done so much for so many in this very dark hour of need,” said Karen Sharp, First State Bank president and CEO. “We have donated these funds in support of these outstanding organizations. We are forever grateful for the help they provided and continue to offer to our friends and neighbors during these most trying times.”
First State Bank made donations to the following organizations to help them continue their outreach to those in need: KAIR (Keys Area Interdenominational Resources), Star of the Sea Foundation, Burton Memorial Food Pantry, Mangrove Mike’s Endeavors, Kids Come First, Florida Keys Children’s Shelter, Wesley House Family Services and Feeding South Florida.