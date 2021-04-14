ISLAMORADA — Judelys Valladares, Islamorada assistant branch manager, recently celebrated her fifth employment anniversary with First State Bank of the Florida Keys.
Valladares joined the bank in March 2016 as a teller in Marathon and was promoted to lead teller later that same year before assuming her current position in Islamorada in 2019.
“Judy’s positive attitude and outstanding customer service commitment are appreciated by customers and emulated by fellow employees,” said JoAnn Wagner, Islamorada branch manager and assistant vice president. “We are happy to celebrate her fifth anniversary and look forward to many more milestone anniversaries to come.”