FLORIDA KEYS — Fishermen’s Community Hospital and Mariners Hospital, both part of Baptist Health South Florida, have announced their 2022 Nurses of the Year.
Jessica Bauser, R.N., of the Multi-specialty Acute Care Center at Fishermen’s Community Hospital, and Shae Lykins, R.N., of the Acute Care Center at Mariners Hospital, were recognized for their dedication to their profession, patients and community.
“Shae is the embodiment of what it means to deliver the highest quality of care,” said Ron Burke, R.N., vice president and chief nursing officer of both hospitals. “She is skilled, passionate, reliable and always puts the needs of the community first. She possesses a willingness to go above and beyond her job responsibilities and helps her colleagues with whatever they may need.”
“Jessica is a nurse to admire,” Burke said. “She is a wonderful role model and an integral part of the nursing team at Fishermen’s Community Hospital. She is extremely knowledgeable, understanding and kind. Jessica demonstrates this through her interactions with both patients and co-workers.”
The Nurse of the Year award is presented annually to candidates nominated by their peers. Nurses who receive this honor are selected by the hospital’s Collaborative Nurse Practice Council. Both nurses will be the designated nominees for their hospitals for the system level Baptist Health 2022 Nurse of the Year award.