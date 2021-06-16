MONROE COUNTY — Lisset Bautista, lead case manager for Social Services, was selected for Monroe County’s First Quarter Employee Service Award.
Bautista started with Monroe County in 2015 and has since fostered connections with outside agencies for food, services, repairs, furniture, personal care items and volunteers while performing her regular duties. These connections were important during COVID-19 and Hurricane Irma recovery.
Bautista currently feeds 210 households at least once each week, of which 162 have residents are over the age of 60. She also volunteers annually for Toys For Tots.
“She is always ready, willing and able to do any task asked of her,” said co-worker Anna Marie Haskins, who nominated Bautista for this award. “She understands that this is often a thankless job but still makes it all happen for the benefit of the public and her clients.”
With the financial donation of an anonymous Upper Keys resident, Bautista arranged every detail to feed 110 elderly citizens a New Year’s meal. Bautista and her staff created a senior-friendly menu with the chef, picked it up, plated it, created personalized notes for each senior, and delivered them personally.
“Lisset has been an incredible asset to the Upper Keys Social Services department,” Director of Social Services Sheryl Graham said. “She is a shining, wonderful, beautiful example of the kind of person we should all want to be.”