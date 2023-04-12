KEY WEST — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Keys Real Estate/Knight & Gardner Realty has earned their way into the Berkshire Elite Circle, which included the Top 50 offices in the worldwide network.
“Our team is honored and humbled to receive this award alongside some of the world’s most well-respected and prestigious brokerages,” said Will Langley, principal broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Keys Real Estate/Knight & Gardner Realty.
“Our committed team of agents is dedicated to our customers and bringing them the highest levels of service and results possible.”
Langley accepted the award presented by Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
“Your dedication to agents’ ongoing success and your relentless focus on client satisfaction keep your office at the top of its game. I want to personally thank you for representing the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand. Your team is a shining example of the fundamental values that define our network: trust, integrity, stability and longevity,” Blefari said.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Keys Real Estate/Knight & Gardner Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage serving Key West and the Florida Keys through four offices with more than 150 agents and their support team.
Specializing in luxury residential real estate and commercial sales, leasing and management, the brokerage, founded in 1957, is Key West’s oldest real estate company.