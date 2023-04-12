BerkHath

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Keys Real Estate/Knight & Gardner Realty has been named to the ‘Berkshire Elite Circle’ for the top 50 companies.

 Contributed

KEY WEST — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Keys Real Estate/Knight & Gardner Realty has earned their way into the Berkshire Elite Circle, which included the Top 50 offices in the worldwide network.

“Our team is honored and humbled to receive this award alongside some of the world’s most well-respected and prestigious brokerages,” said Will Langley, principal broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Keys Real Estate/Knight & Gardner Realty.