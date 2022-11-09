Grads

Cadets in CFK’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy 81 stand at attention in front of the college’s Upper Keys Center.

 Photo provided

UPPER KEYS — The College of the Florida Keys celebrated the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement Academy 81 with a ceremony on Oct. 28 at Coral Shores High School’s auditorium.

Eleven cadets successfully completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each will be eligible to become a Florida law enforcement officer.