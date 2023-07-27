Cadets

CFK’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy 84 stand at attention in front of the college’s Upper Keys Center.

 Contributed

UPPER KEYS — The College of the Florida Keys celebrated the graduation of Basic Law Enforcement Academy 84 with a ceremony on July 14 in the auditorium of Coral Shores High School.

Fourteen cadets completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each will be eligible to become a Florida law enforcement officer.