FLORIDA KEYS — The College of the Florida Keys is holding several virtual events for Monroe County high school students and their parents/guardians to learn more about its dual enrollment and early college opportunities.
Through both programs, high school students can simultaneously earn college and high school credits at no cost to the student. There will be events at Marathon High School and Coral Shores High School at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. A home schools event will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Interested students and parents can sign up for a virtual information event specific to their high school by visiting the college’s website at CFK.edu/DE. For more information, contact Nicole Gerrard at nicole.gerrard@cfk.edu.