MONROE COUNTY — The College of the Florida Keys is accepting applications and registering students for its summer semester, which begins May 17.
CFK is offering two term options. Students can complete courses quickly in the six-week Summer A term. Summer A includes on-campus, online and hybrid courses, which combine both on-campus and online coursework. The 12-week Summer C term is completely online, allowing students the flexibility of learning virtually. New students must apply by May 1. Scholarships, financial aid and payment plans are available.
For more information, visit cfk.edu/futurestudents. New students who need assistance should contact Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or 305-809-3207.