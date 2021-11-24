KEY WEST — Students at the College of the Florida Keys took part in a global initiative called “Dive Against Debris,” led by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Aware Foundation, to remove trash from the ocean.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, the students boarded the FKCC 2, the college’s catamaran, to travel to their selected clean-up site, the Cayman Salvage Master shipwreck south of Key West. They dove depths of 75 to 90 feet to collect a trash bounty that weighed in at 120 pounds. The marine debris included 17 pounds of monofilament, as well as chains, line and an anchor.
Prior to diving into their clean-up work, 11 students completed training to earn specialty certifications through PADI. They learned how to collect trash as well as data about the clean-up site and the items removed.
The research they gathered was entered into PADI’s “Dive Against Debris” database, which is the world’s largest underwater database with contributors from around the globe who share in the goal of reducing marine debris worldwide.
“I felt what we were doing was important, like every piece of trash we picked up was making the ocean safer and healthier,” said student Nasir Kearse, who is studying marine environmental technology at CFK and is now a “Dive Against Debris” certified diver.
The college is planning more clean-up events in 2022.