PLANTATION KEY — Garrett Chiropractic and Wellness Center is celebrating 25 years of servicing the Upper Keys.
Dr. Erica Lieberman Garrett, a holistic chiropractic physician, moved from Toronto, Canada, to Miami Beach in 1992 after meeting her future husband Capt. Ron Garrett. There she practiced with Affiliated Health Care in South Miami, an association that remains today.
Experiencing and dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, the couple were married and relocated briefly to Destin, Florida, before deciding that they wanted to live in the Florida Keys.
In June 1996, the couple and their children, Jennifer and Arlington, moved to Key Largo, and Garrett Chiropractic and Wellness Center was opened in Tavernier at the Turek Building where it continues to operate today.
Garrett was involved in the community immediately, teaching water exercise at the Key Largo Sheraton Hotel, now Bakers Cay, then continued with her healing yoga and meditation class in the Key Largo Community Park and at the Village Square in Islamorada from 2000-2016.
Actively involved in the Keys Jewish Community Center, Garrett has been sisterhood president, treasurer, and is currently on the board of directors.
The Wellness Center has expanded over the past 25 years to offer massage therapy, physical therapy, exercise counseling and nutritional evaluation. It also carries therapeutic and wellness products, and works with accident and injury cases.
Garrett was the founder of the “Goddesses in the Garden Party,” a holistic fundraiser for breast cancer, and the Wellness Center is a founding member of Keys to Peace, as well as a supporter of numerous charity events held each year in the community.