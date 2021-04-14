PLANTATION KEY — The College of the Florida Keys held a graduation ceremony for Basic Law Enforcement Academy 75, completed through its Institute for Public Safety, on March 26 at its Upper Keys center.
Ten cadets completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each is eligible to become a Florida law enforcement officer.
Cathy Torres, director of CFK’s Institute for Public Safety, recognized top performing graduates with special accolades. Class captain Mark Revere earned a leadership award. Oscar Dominguez was recognized for academic achievement. “Top Gun” honors for superior shooting skills went to Walter Gray. Gray, along with Miraldy Morales, received physical fitness awards. The “PIG” award, which recognizes pride, integrity and guts, went to Julian Garcia.
CFK’s law enforcement officer program satisfies the training requirements of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. CFK is currently accepting applications for two upcoming basic law enforcement academies. Applications are due on April 16 for a full-time evening academy at the Key West, which starts in May. Applications are due on July 9 for the first part-time evening academy to be held at the college’s Upper Keys center in August.
For more information, visit cfk.edu/academics/academic-departments/institute-for-public-safety.