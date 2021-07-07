MONROE COUNTY — The College of the Florida Keys recently celebrated the graduations of two basic law enforcement academies.
A ceremony was held June 10 at the Stock Island campus for BLE 77, a Key West-based academy, followed by a ceremony at Coral Shores High School on June 18 for BLE 76, an Upper Keys-based academy. A total of 12 cadets, four from BLE 77 and eight from BLE 76, completed the 770-hour training program. Upon passing the state certification exam, each will be eligible to become a Florida Law Enforcement Officer.
At the graduation for BLE 77, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay swore in graduates Tanisha Multy and Talandieu Dor as Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
CFK’s law enforcement officer program satisfies the training requirements of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. CFK is currently accepting applications for an upcoming basic law enforcement academy. Applications are due July 9 for the first part-time evening academy to be held at the college’s new Upper Keys center in Key Largo, which begins in August.
For more information, visit https://www.cfk.edu/academics/academic-departments/institute-for-public-safety.