STOCK ISLAND — The College of the Florida Keys appointed Lana Gaspari as the college’s vice president of Advancement and executive director of the CFK Foundation.

A member of CFK’s senior leadership team, Gaspari now leads the Advancement division, which includes marketing, recruitment, student activities, alumni relations, financial aid, enrollment, the Aquatics Center and athletics. As the chief fundraising officer, she works with the college president and CFK Foundation board of directors to develop strategies to cultivate philanthropic support of the college.

Tags

Recommended for you