DUCK KEY — The College of the Florida Keys is partnering with Hawks Cay Resort to expand educational and training opportunities in the field of hospitality in the Middle Keys.
Beginning in August, the resort will host CFK hospitality classes on its property and sponsor three paid internships within CFK’s Hospitality Game Changer Scholar program. Students will have the opportunity to live and work at Hawks Cay Resort during their two-year experience.
CFK’s Hospitality Game Changer Scholar Program includes a scholarship and/or grant support that covers 100% of tuition for Florida residents earning an associate in science in hospitality and ecotourism management. Game Changer students take classes full-time as part of a cohort learning community. Classes will be held in-person at the Hawks Cay Resort property and online.
Beyond learning in their classes, Hospitality Game Changer Scholars will gain professional experience through their internship. Students will participate in a rotating series of jobs, giving them broad familiarity with and perspective on resort operations. They also receive regular guidance from their student success coach and internship mentor.
Prospective students are invited to learn more about CFK’s hospitality training opportunities at Hawks Cay Resort at a free virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Attendees will receive a code to waive the $30 college application fee. Registration for the event is required. Visit the college’s website at cfk.edu/hawks-cay-resort to learn more and to register.
For more information or to schedule a personal information session, contact Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.