Pinning

Monroe County Planning Department employee Tiffany Stankiewicz receives her 25-year pin from Commissioner Michelle Lincoln at last week’s Monroe County Commission meeting in Key Largo.

 KRISTEN LIVENGOOD/Monroe County

KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission recognized long-term employees for their service during last Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Those celebrating milestones this month are Tiffany Stankiewicz, planning, 25 years; Belkys Dominguez and Maria Dominguez, facilities maintenance, 20 years; and Lisa Abreu, purchasing, 10 years.

Tags

Recommended for you