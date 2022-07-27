3 firefighters

From left, Robert Ruiz, Luis Garcia and Lisandro Gonzalez have joined Monroe County Fire Rescue.

MARATHON — The Monroe County Commission welcomed three new firefighter/EMTs to Monroe County Fire Rescue at last week’s regularly scheduled meeting. Family and friends joined the commissioners and fire rescue staff at a badge pinning and oath presentation.

“The hard work they put in makes my job easier,” Monroe County Training Battalion Chief Charlie Mather said. He said to the new hires, “The challenges placed before you to get into fire service were small; never lose sight of the passion you had to get here nor let go of the compassion and empathy you need for the lives you will impact.”