Cuneo
MONROE COUNTY — Julie Cuneo has been named Monroe County Employee of the Year for 2021. Cuneo oversees the purchasing department and took over as the lead for Hurricane Irma recovery.
“She is outstanding in everything she does, is always a team player and is always willing to pitch in to help anyone,” county Director of Management and Budget Tina Boan said.
In addition, since the implementation of the new program, Workday, Cuneo has been a resource for the financial processes of the system.
