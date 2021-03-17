KEY LARGO — For the second year in a row, PADI instructors Tom Simmons and Mike Jordan were awarded PADI’s Elite Instructor recognition. Both instructors work at Sail Fish Scuba, a local dive shop with TripAdvisor’s highest rating for customer satisfaction.
“It was a challenging year for everyone,” Jordan said. “The pandemic had us closed for two months. But our reputation brought us even more students when we were open.”
Both instructors work full-time with Sail Fish Scuba.
“We’re so proud of Mike and Tom,” said Jen Kerr, owner of Sail Fish Scuba. “To get this award two years in a row, under these circumstances, is really an achievement. Many of our guests get certified with us and then they come back year after year to continue diving with us.”
Sail Fish Scuba was founded in 2012 by Jen and Chris Kerr, who joined the dive community in the Florida Keys in 2005. The dive shop is known for leading small, guided groups of snorkelers and divers, and offering free photos of the tour on their website blog. Out of 942 reviews on TripAdvisor, 897 are five-star ratings.