MARATHON — Fishermen’s Community Hospital has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards for providing safe and quality patient care.
The Marathon-based hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with laboratory standards spanning several areas and conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“This accreditation from the Joint Commission, the premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation, reflects the continued dedication of our team to provide high-quality healthcare,” said Rick Freeburg, CEO of Fishermen’s Community Hospital.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance.
“As a private accreditor, the Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, R.N., MS, chief operating officer and chief nursing executive of the Joint Commission. “We commend Fishermen’s Community Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”