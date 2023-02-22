TALLAHASSEE — Florida had record visitation in 2022, according to Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing corporation.
Visit Florida estimates that Florida welcomed 137.6 million visitors in 2022, an increase of 5% over 2019 and 12.9% over 2021. Florida welcomed 33.2 million travelers between October and December, marking a 6% increase from Q4 2021, and the sixth consecutive quarter of overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the state organization says.
“We could not be more excited with the incredibly impressive record-breaking visitation seen in 2022,” said Dana Young, Visit Florida president and CEO. “Quarter after quarter, Florida continues to dominate the travel market and our competition, which could not be achieved without the hard work of our local tourism partners.”
More visitation estimates highlights:
• Florida welcomed 2 million overseas travelers in Q4 2022, an increase of 35.5% from Q4 2021.
• Canadian visitation to Florida during Q4 2022 accounted for 1 million visitors, an increase of 278% from Q4 2021.
• Air travelers accounted for 38% of Florida visitors, compared to 41% in 2019.
• Hotel room nights sold at Florida hotels increased by nearly 13% in 2022 compared to 2021. Occupancy rose by 9.4% to 70.5%, as demand growth significantly exceeded the expansion of supply.