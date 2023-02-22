TALLAHASSEE — Florida had record visitation in 2022, according to Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing corporation.

Visit Florida estimates that Florida welcomed 137.6 million visitors in 2022, an increase of 5% over 2019 and 12.9% over 2021. Florida welcomed 33.2 million travelers between October and December, marking a 6% increase from Q4 2021, and the sixth consecutive quarter of overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the state organization says.