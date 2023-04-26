FLORIDA KEYS — FloridaKeysTV, a free, on-demand streaming channel, was launched recently to provide exclusive programming dedicated to the Florida Keys.
Underwritten by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the streaming channel’s programs take viewers on Keys journeys and adventures throughout the island chain.
“Our new on-demand streaming channel, free to download and watch, is an easy, convenient way for viewers to experience Florida Keys-dedicated programming,” said Stacey Mitchell, TDC director. “Through FloridaKeysTV viewers can explore the entire island chain, learn about sustainability initiatives such as ‘Connect & Protect,’ experience deep-sea fishing adventures and discover the Keys’ unique culture and cuisine.”
FloridaKeysTV currently features more than 75 hours of one-hour and half-hour episodes focusing on history, environmental stewardship, eco-tourism, fishing, diving and travel adventures. Additional programming is slated.
Florida-based Crawford Entertainment produced the channel and is managing its dedicated programming.
Shows include “Florida Keys Protecting Paradise,” “Island Hopping Florida Keys,” “Only in the Florida Keys” and “George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing: The Pilgrimage,” among others.
FloridaKeysTV is available on Amazon, Apple IOS for iPhone and iPad, Android Mobile and Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung and LG channels.