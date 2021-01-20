ISLAMORADA — Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys has received a temporary certificate of occupancy for 16 new affordable housing units for its Windley Point Condominium project at 84771 Overseas Highway.
Families have begun moving into their new homes with full certification of occupancy on the near horizon.
“What an incredible way for these families to start the new year, in a new home,” said Lindsay Fast, executive director of the Upper Keys chapter. “There are so many people who contributed to this project. We could not have done it without the support of local government, our donors and partners. A most heartfelt thank you to each and every one of them.”
The list of partners and contributors includes Monroe County, the village of Islamorada, CBT Construction, LaRocco Enterprise, Lindholm Roofing, Ken Gentes Electric, Dixie Aluminum, David Cox Plastering, Forest Tek Lumber, Keys Engineering, Massey-Richards Surveying & Mapping, Rodz Plumbing and Beachhouse Gardens.
The was developed on land contributed by Monroe County and leased from the village of Islamorada. The two-story units are two-bedroom, 2.5-bath town homes of approximately 1,160 square feet. Half of the units are designated for ownership and half for rent. Each features tile floors, quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, hurricane impact windows and doors, two outdoor patios, new appliances, a washer and dryer, and covered parking for two vehicles.
Prospective homeowners have been working under partnership agreements for a substantial period of time and are now moving into their new homes. Applications for the rental units are currently being accepted, and two units are currently available for homeownership.
Visit www.habitatupperkeys.org for more information and to get an application.