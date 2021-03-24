FLORIDA KEYS — Mariners Hospital and Fishermen’s Community Hospital have been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in echocardiography in the area of adult transthoracic.
“Receiving this prestigious accreditation is a first for both Mariners Hospital and Fishermen’s Community Hospital,” said J.C. Holmes, MBA, R.T., director of Imaging Services at both Baptist Health South Florida hospitals in the Florida Keys. “We are so proud of our professional teams that have demonstrated a high commitment to patient care and a level of service that goes above and beyond.”
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, followed closely by stroke as the fourth highest cause of death. According to the American Heart Association, more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease, which amounts to about one every 40 seconds.
Many factors contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a seal of approval that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.
Accreditation by the IAC means that both hospital laboratories have undergone an application and review process and were in compliance with the published standards. Comprised of a self-evaluation followed by a review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.
