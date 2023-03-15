MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) has promoted Priscilla Hunter, BSN, RN, to clinic manager.
In her new role as clinic manager, Hunter will maintain all three clinic schedules and continue efforts to standardize processes to deliver the highest quality care using evidence-based practice.
“We are so pleased to promote Priscilla Hunter into the role as clinic manager,” said DOH-Monroe Administrator and Health Officer Dr. Carla Fry, PhD, MSN, RN.
“This is a new position for the department. Our staff and clients will both benefit greatly from Priscilla’s experience and leadership abilities.”
Hunter has more than a decade of nursing experience. Her clinical experience includes pediatric emergency medicine, adult acute care, college health and public health.
Hunter has worked as a nurse in Texas, California and Florida.
Hunter joined DOH-Monroe in 2021 as COVID-19 school health liaison and then later transitioned into tuberculosis program manager.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.