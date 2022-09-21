MARATHON — RE/MAX Advance Realty recently represented the buyer of the Hurricane Harbor Marina and RV Park in a $4.8 million transaction completed after 70 days on the market.
RE/MAX’s commercial team of Curtis Skomp, Greg Dully and Rosanne Dully brokered the deal.
The property, located at 1 47th Street Gulf, features 1.6 acres of uplands and bay bottom, 13 boat slips, four recreational vehicle lots and two fixed mobile home lots.
The transaction also included a 2,594 square-foot, three-bedroom and two-bathroom waterfront house.
“This unique, multifaceted property is a diamond in the rough and will be an excellent investment property for our clients,” Skomp said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.