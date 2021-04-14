ISLAMORADA — Amara Cay Resort recently announced the appointment of Lauren Clevenger as general manager of the 110-room hotel on Upper Matecumbe Key.
“Lauren is a significant leader for the Amara Cay team as she brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for making the guest experience the best possible,” said Eddie Sipple, regional general manager of Islamorada Resort Collection. “I’ve been incredibly impressed by the progress and efficiency of Lauren’s hospitality leadership path.”
Clevenger graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and has more than 10 years of customer service experience. Before becoming general manager, Clevenger worked her way through the Islamorada Resort Collection as a front desk guest services manager and events coordinator.
“I am delighted to be a part of the Amara Cay team and so excited for our team’s effort to take this resort to the next level,” Clevenger said. “Time management, guest interactions and organizational skills are my priority as I work every day to support and strengthen our hospitality team while having a great time doing it.”
For more information, visit amaracayresort.com.