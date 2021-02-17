MONROE COUNTY — Gabe Price, an Information Technology project manager, was named Monroe County Employee of the Fourth Quarter.
Price was nominated for his noteworthy performance for being “the man behind the curtain” when virtual meetings began in early 2020 due to COVID-19. He started working for Monroe County in 2010.
“When on the virtual meetings, he is well-spoken, respectful and helpful to everyone,” said Katie Atkins, aide to Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, who nominated him.
“Toward the beginning, we were faced with nearly having to cancel a meeting due to an overwhelming number of virtual attendees and Gabe never once seemed overwhelmed or nervous.”
As an IT project manager, Price’s day-to-day responsibilities include managing projects large and small, from ensuring the IT components for the new Plantation Key courthouse are understood and properly scoped to helping the libraries select and implement a new software solution.
“Gabe is a tremendous asset to the county,” said IT Director Alan MacEachern. “Through the many challenges that arose as everyone learned to use Zoom, Gabe has been there every step of the way. His expertise in designing, training and assisting in advance of meetings and acting as the calm, cool and collected host helps everyone be able to continue to fully participate in virtual and hybrid BOCC meetings.”
Price was also recognized by Monroe County Emergency Management in 2020 for his valuable contribution during the ongoing COVID-19 response.