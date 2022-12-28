STOCK ISLAND — Monroe County Guidance/Care Center Inc. counselors who work with local jail inmates with substance abuse and other life issues have been awarded the Jail In-House Program of the Year.
The program’s lead substance abuse counselor, Kristin Flores, was also named Criminal Justice Employee of the Year.
WestCare, a national nonprofit that offers behavioral health and human services in 19 states and operates the local Guidance/Care Center, awarded the Keys program and Flores with the honor this month.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Mrs. Flores and these professionals who work with our Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections members to ensure inmates receive the care they need,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
The Jail In-House Program began at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island in 1995. It is a court-ordered six-month program and the Guidance Care/Center staff work not only with Sheriff’s Office members but also with local judges and attorneys in addition to the inmates themselves.
The counselors provide inmates with a structured program, which addresses such issues as job skills, anger management, parenting skills, grief issues, literacy, and art and music therapy in addition to substance abuse counseling.