MARATHON — Jolly Roger RV Resort could not hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser due to COVID-19 but put together a socially distanced Valentine’s Day benefit that raised $4,610 for Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys.
The money will be used to by the nonprofit home-building organization to purchase flooring needed for one full interior rebuild of a home destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
To learn more about Jolly Roger RV Resort visit www.jrtp.com or call 305-289-0404.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys, contact Executive Director Chris Todd Young at 305-743-9828, ext. 1, or email execdirector@habitatmiddlekeys.org.