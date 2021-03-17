KEY LARGO — Journalist Elliot Weld has joined the Florida Keys Free Press news team as a general assignment reporter.
Originally from Amherst, Massachusetts, Weld covered politics and news for the Keene State College newspaper and worked in sports broadcasting for the school’s communications department. After transferring to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, he was a football and basketball beat reporter with WUMA.
Since then, Weld has pivoted back to news reporting and worked for newspapers in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.
His stories also will appear in the Free Press’ sister paper, The Key West Citizen.
Weld can be reached at 305-853-7277, ext. 710018, or by email at eweld@keysnews.com.