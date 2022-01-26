Capt. Chris Ward, owner of local on-water assistance providers Sea Tow Key West, Sea Tow Lower Keys and Sea Tow Islamorada, was recently recognized with Sea Tow’s “Shipmate Award” for his dedication and commitment to the boating community.
Ward received the award during the recently held Sea Tow Services International annual meeting.
The award is presented annually to the Sea Tow captain who most exemplifies enthusiasm, a supporting attitude and a willingness to help his fellow captains and other boaters.
Ward attributes his longevity and success with the company to his network of fellow franchise captains and his willingness to help other franchises become stronger.
“I wouldn’t be here today without my Sea Tow mentors,” Ward said. “I have learned so much from other owners and captains, and I try to pay it forward by offering my services and support to other franchises when they need it.”
Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer said Ward’s dedication to team building and the boating community made him a perfect choice for this year’s award.
“Chris exemplifies the ultimate attitude of teamwork and actions that put the brand first,” Frohnhoefer said. “His willingness to encourage collaboration and patience for the greater good of Sea Tow is truly worthy of this recognition. We’re incredibly appreciative of his efforts in the Keys and his contributions to the betterment of all our wonderful captains.”