LOWER KEYS — Keys Energy Services advises its customers that aerial drone inspections of the transmission line throughout the Lower Keys are scheduled to be conducted daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, May 5, weather permitting.
KEYS awarded a contract to Grays/BHI Energy for transmission pole top repairs for an estimated cost of $2 million. As part of this work the contractor will use aerial drones to inspect the transmission line from Key West to the Seven-Mile Bridge. The use of aerial drones is intended to help save on costs and pose less of an inconvenience to the public.
Motorists are advised to drive safely while this work is in progress and keep their focus on the road. Any needed repairs will be completed by Grays/BHI Energy crews.