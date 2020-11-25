BIG PINE KEY — Teresa Valdez, assistant branch manager and librarian at the Big Pine Key branch of the county library system, was named Monroe County’s 2020 Employee of the Third Quarter for providing outstanding service to the citizens of Monroe County despite of COVID-19 challenges. She has been reading stories to toddlers at the library for more than 20 years.
Valdez has continued reading stories for youngsters online and started offering “Simple Spanish for Kids” virtual programing. Her “Baby Shark” rendition has also gone viral.
“Teresa is a model for the educational and enriching role that libraries play in their communities,” said Kim Rinaldi, Big Pine Key’s branch manager.
To view Valdez’s weekly stories, visit www.facebook.com/bigpinekeylibrary or her special reading of one of her favorite books “The Long-Nosed Pig” at www.facebook.com/monroecountybocc.