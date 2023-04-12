KEY WEST — The College of the Florida Keys has announced the hiring of Wendy McPherson, Ph.D., as the first principal of CFK Academy, the college’s new charter high school. She will start full-time with the college in July after completing a nine-year tenure as the principal of Marathon High School in June.
“Dr. McPherson is a veteran educator who knows the Keys community and understands the importance of educating our next generation. She is an effective and highly engaged academic leader,” said Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, CFK president. “Under her leadership, the CFK Academy is well positioned for a strong launch and a successful future that will benefit our students, their families, and the community at large.”
McPherson began her career as a teacher at Sigsbee Elementary for 11 years before working as a district administrator and English/language arts coordinator. She then served as an assistant principal at Sugarloaf School and Marathon High School before becoming principal of MHS. McPherson was named Principal of the Year twice by the Monroe County School District, in 2016 and 2022. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Florida State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership, curriculum and instruction from University of West Florida, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Southeastern University.
CFK Academy, which opens in August, offers a curriculum centered on science, technology, engineering and math and career technical education.