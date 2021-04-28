ISLAMORADA — Angelika “Angie” Pridgen has been named the 2020 Volunteer of the Year for Keys History the Discovery Center.
Pridgen has been a volunteer for about a year-and-a-half and played a significant role in the past year as the Upper Matecumbe Key-based museum reopened in June, often working two shifts a week.
“We are grateful for all of our volunteers,” Executive Director Jill Miranda Baker said. “Yet Angie stood out for the numerous times she filled shifts when no one else was available.”
Pridgen was surprised with the honor during a Zoom recognition event with other volunteers and members of the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation board of directors. She was presented with roses and a compass rose pendant.
The museum is staffed primarily through the efforts of volunteers who serve as docents and greeters to guests.
To learn more about volunteering, email volunteer@keysdiscovery.com. For general museum information, call 305-922-2237 or visit keysdiscovery.com.