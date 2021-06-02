MIDDLE KEYS — A new granting fund to support charitable causes in Marathon and throughout the Florida Keys was recently created by Key Colony Beach philanthropist and civic leader Marian Buccafurni at the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
The Buccafurni Fund is the first fund established at the foundation by a Middle Keys resident and will provide grants to local nonprofits for a variety of programs and services to benefit Keys residents.
“I’m pleased to be able to work closely with the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and provide help for many of our residents in need,” Buccafurni said.
Buccafurni is a retired attorney and business professional with a diverse background in the medical, science and legal fields.
The foundation’s funds are managed by Fidelity Investments. To learn more about opening a charitable fund, visit cffk.org or call Jennifer McComb at 305-292-1502.