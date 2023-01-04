GRASSY KEY — Monroe County Fire Rescue graduated its fifth “Hot Shots” class on Friday, Dec. 16.
Class 22-01 includes 27 men and women on their way to become career or volunteer firefighters. The graduates successfully completed 456 hours of classroom and practical training over the past 3.5 months.
Twenty-two of the students are residents of Monroe County. The program waives the $2,200 tuition fee for qualified Monroe County residents in exchange for a commitment to volunteer or work as a career firefighter anywhere in the Florida Keys for three years.
The graduates completed the 17 performance objectives of the firefighter program and are prepared to take the State of Florida Firefighter II examination. To be hired at Monroe County Fire Rescue, a candidate must also complete EMT training.
Graduates include Samantha Blyer, Jamie Boan, Adrian Castro, Roberto Costa, Jordan Duran, Alberto Figueroa, Ariel Gonzalez, David Gonzalez, Samuel Gonzalez (class leader), Victor Hernandez, Stephen Jones, David Linville, Alejandro Lopez, Amanda Marcotte, Cole McDaniel, Aaron Moore, Logan Pellicier, Melissa Ramirez, Kaitlyn Ritter, Leylah Rodriguez, Harold Roman, Christian Ruiz, Justin Stankiewicz, Sierra Temple, Mason Thompson, Steven Torna and Camren Watson.