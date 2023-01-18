KEY WEST — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The foundation’s signature training program will be held at the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7-8.

Registration is available online at cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. The first day will focus on leadership styles and board member roles, and the second day will focus on nonprofit finance, fundraising, communications and strategic planning. Individuals who participate both days will receive a certificate of completion.