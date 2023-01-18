KEY WEST — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The foundation’s signature training program will be held at the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7-8.
Registration is available online at cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. The first day will focus on leadership styles and board member roles, and the second day will focus on nonprofit finance, fundraising, communications and strategic planning. Individuals who participate both days will receive a certificate of completion.
Since 2008, the organization has trained more than 600 nonprofit leaders from throughout the Keys from more than 100 different nonprofits,” said Jennifer McComb, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys. “Board members who have completed our program have learned to ask more questions, think beyond the way things have always been done and take steps to move the organizations they care about to the next level.”
Coaches for the 2023 Leadership Success Academy include nonprofit expert and consultant Alex Counts, who will be traveling from Baltimore to instruct Keys nonprofit leaders. Together with Nobel Peace Prize-winner Muhammad Yunus, Counts co-founded the Grameen Foundation, a global nonprofit that has helped loan more than $6.5 billion to the poorest of the poor, while maintaining a repayment rate consistently above 98%.
Counts is a frequent contributor to The Washington Post, The Stanford Social Innovation Review and The Chronicle of Philanthropy. His book “Changing the World Without Losing Your Mind” was an editor’s pick by the Chronicle of Philanthropy from the Year’s Best Nonprofit Books. “When In Doubt, Ask for More: And 213 Other Life and Career Lessons for the Mission-Driven Leader” was released in 2020 and a new edition of his first book, “Small Loans, Big Dreams,” was released in late 2022.
Other expert instructors are Susanne Woods on leadership styles and servant leadership, Good Health Clinic Executive Director Kate Banick on nonprofit finance, Kimberly Matthews on strategic planning, and Wendy Gentes, assistant vice president of development at Baptist Health South Florida, who teaches fundraising and communications.