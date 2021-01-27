TAVERNIER — Mariners Hospital has presented Brittany Goodman, BSN, R.N., CMSRN, with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for demonstrating compassion and patient- and family-centered care.
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The nursing recognition program was launched in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease.
The DAISY Foundation and Award were created by his family as an expression of gratitude for the nursing care he received during his illness.
Goodman was nominated by a coworker for her dedication, commitment and level of care. On multiple occasions, Goodman has purchased items for patients when the family could not provide them. She also provided food to a homeless patient upon discharge from the hospital.
“Brittany is professional and compassionate and loves what she does,” said Cheryl Cottrell, MHSA, BSN, R.N., NR-BC, vice president and chief nursing officer at Mariners Hospital. “She has further enhanced her professionalism by obtaining certificiation as a medical-surgical registered nurse. We are fortunate to have her on our team.”
The DAISY Award is presented twice a year at Mariners Hospital, and the hospital’s Professional Development Council chooses the recipient.