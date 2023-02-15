FLORIDA KEYS — The Marathon and Lower Keys Association of Realtors is offering college scholarships for graduating high school seniors.
The essay program is open to students residing between Layton and Saddlebunch Key regardless of where they attend school or if they are homeschooled.
The essay must be typed, double spaced and contain no more than 500 words on the following topic: “How do you perceive Realtors as being an asset to the economy and our community?”
Four $1,500 scholarships are to be awarded.
Call 305-743-2485 or email ceo@mlkar.com for essay guidelines prior to writing. Submission deadline is April 15.
