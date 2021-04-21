ISLAMORADA — Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina has hired Juan Cuadra as executive chef.
Cuadra will oversee the day-to-day operations of the culinary program at the resort, including the three onsite restaurants, Ciao Hound Italian Kitchen & Bar, Tiki Bar and Raw Bar.
Cuadra has studied French cooking and is seasoned in Latin cuisine while he picked up a variety of cooking styles through his travels.
“We are delighted to have Chef Cuadra join our team and welcome him to Postcard Inn,” said Eddie Sipple, regional general manager of the Islamorada Resort Company. “Chef has an outstanding background that contributes to his great energy and enthusiasm for new culinary creations at the resort.”