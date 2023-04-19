Mac's 2

The newer Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen at 99020 Overseas Highway was included in the recent sale of both restaurant locations.

 Contributed

KEY LARGO — RE/MAX Advance Realty’s Keys commercial real estate team recently brokered the $3.5 million sale of both Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen restaurants, with locations at 99336 Overseas Highway and 99020 Overseas Highway.

Agents Curtis Skomp, Greg Dully and Rosanne Dully represented the seller and agent Barbara Guerra represented the buyer. The transaction closed March 31 after 94 days on the market.