KEY LARGO — RE/MAX Advance Realty’s Keys commercial real estate team recently brokered the $3.5 million sale of both Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen restaurants, with locations at 99336 Overseas Highway and 99020 Overseas Highway.
Agents Curtis Skomp, Greg Dully and Rosanne Dully represented the seller and agent Barbara Guerra represented the buyer. The transaction closed March 31 after 94 days on the market.
Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen is one of the longest-running Upper Keys restaurants since its previous purchase in 1976. The original bayside location has 1,698 square feet licensed for 50 seats.
The newer location in the median of U.S. 1 has a total of 3,500 square feet licensed for 150 seats.
“After 35 years in business, this was not an easy decision, but it was definitely the right one for me and my family,” said longtime Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen owner Paula Wittke.
“I’m so grateful to our many employees and customers, and really appreciate Curtis, Rosanne and Greg finding the perfect buyer in a timeframe that worked.”
“Selling any family business can be a bittersweet prospect, with a mix of pride in what you’ve built and sadness in letting it go,” Skomp said. “But ultimately, it’s a necessary step toward growth and new opportunities, and we are optimistic that the new owners will build upon the strong legacy set by Paula’s family.
“We have been told that the new owners intend to keep the restaurants’ name, staff and recipes, and to continue delivering wonderful dining experiences for Florida Keys locals and visitors.”